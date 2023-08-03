Manchester United have started official talks with Altay Bayındır’s agents



Erik ten Hag has already added to the Manchester United goalkeeping department but there is likely to be more churn between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

Andre Onana has come in and replaced long-serving goalie David de Gea and has made a positive impression in games against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

But no decision has been taken on who will be the reserve keeper with the manager still mulling his options.

ETH yet to decide who will be reserve keeper

Dean Henderson, who is injured and has not played a single game in pre-season, is a target for Nottingham Forest but currently both clubs are yet to agree on the conditions of the deal.

Tom Heaton played the whole game against Arsenal and the England international wants to play regularly after getting only three games in tow seasons since his move back to Manchester.

Ten Hag is reportedly reluctant to let him leave with Premier League new boys Luton Town and Everton eyeing a deal.

The club had targeted Japanese youth prospect Zion Suzuki but the player had reportedly turned down an approach stating he wanted to stay in Japan in order to get more minutes and be in contention for a spot in the Olympic team.

One goalkeeper who has been recently linked a lot with a move to Old Trafford is Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayındır.

The 25-year-old played 40 games across all competitions last season and kept 14 clean-sheets. He is valued at €11million as per Transfermarkt.

According to CNN Turk, the player’s agents have spoken with United and the Red Devils have “started official attempts” to sign the Turkish international.

United open talks for Altay Bayındır

What makes him even more attractive is the fact that his current contract with Fenerbahce, which runs until 2027, has a release clause of only €6 million.

“Manchester United, one of the English Premier League teams, started official attempts for Fenerbahçe’s national goalkeeper Altay Bayındır.

“It was stated that Altay Bayındır’s manager was in talks with Manchester United for a transfer. Altay Bayındır’s contract with Fenerbahçe includes a release clause of 6 million euros.”

It will be interesting to see if Ten Hag sticks with Heaton or decides to bring someone else in.