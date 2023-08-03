Manchester United set asking price for Matěj Kovář



Manchester United have reportedly established their asking price for Matěj Kovář, with a number of clubs linked to the talented goalkeeper.

A fee of £6 million will be required to secure the 23-year-old’s services, who demonstrated his skillset to United fans in the recent pre-season friendly against Lyon.

Kovář was a commanding figure in goal – as confident coming to claim the ball as he was distributing with it his feet.

Across Manchester United’s first 2 preseason games, Matej Kovar has averaged 94.15% pass accuracy. No Manchester United goalkeeper averaged more than 80% last season. Distribution. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/B1vVfA4mfo — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 19, 2023

These skills will have been no surprise to Sparta Prague fans; the club Kovář spent last season on loan to, with great effect.

Having joined the Czech team in September 2022, Kovář immediately assumed the number one jersey, playing 27 times and keeping 10 clean-sheets in the process. From the point of his debut Kovář’s newly adopted side would only lose once in the league.

This ended a nine-year title drought and achieved a “record-extending 37th top-flight crown” for the club.

🇨🇿 Congratulations to on-loan goalkeeper Matej Kovar, who has been crowned champion of the Czech Republic top flight with Sparta Prague 👏🏆#MUFC || #MUAcademy https://t.co/lClSrkU46m — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2023

Sparta were reportedly very keen for Kovář to extend his stay in Prague but more profitable interest from elsewhere in Europe makes this increasingly unlikely.

Aston Villa have been linked with a move, while Spanish side Cádiz are another potential suitor, with two unnamed German clubs also keen on the Czech goalkeeper’s services.

Kovář is not thought to be a part of Erik ten Hag’s plans in the immediate future and, despite the internal appreciation of his talents at Old Trafford, United may be tempted to cash in on their goalkeeper.

Having joined the youth team in 2018, Kovář constitutes a homegrown player for United and, therefore, his potential sale would be a significant Financial Fair Play (FFP) boost.

The costs involved in producing homegrown players do not factor into FFP calculations, but the funds generated from their potential sale does. They are all green without any of the red.

A £6 million fee, for a player who does not factor into the short-term plan at Old Trafford, may consequently represent a more desirable outcome than sending Kovář out on loan again, as United can reinvest the funds elsewhere.

