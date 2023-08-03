Manchester United’s goalkeeper’s role is the most noticeable change in pre-season



The most noticeable change to Manchester United’s style of football during pre-season centres around the new responsibilities of their goalkeeper, according to reporters who accompanied the club on the tour.

Laurie Whitwell and Andy Mittin, amongst others, travelled with the United contingent to America, granted a level of access to the squad they do not enjoy in England.

Both reporters agreed the increased focus on the goalkeeper, as a fundamental part of the overall team structure, was their biggest takeaway from this experience.

Whitwell contends the difference in United’s approach, engendered by the acquisition of Andre Onana, in place of the recently departed David De Gea, was “striking.” His passing ability, in particular, was described as “ridiculous.”

Stylistically, the Cameroonian stations himself “closer to the opposition’s half than his own,” according to Mitten; a clear indication of the more proactive style of football Erik ten Hag is seeking to implement.

Whitwell corroborates this assessment, referencing a particular moment, in the friendly against Borussia Dortmund, where the defensive unit encouragingly yelled at Tom Heaton (United’s number two) to push higher up the pitch.

The fact both goalkeepers are beginning to operate in this manner underscores the tactical shift occurring at United.

Mitten further reveals there was a particular focus in training on the connection between goalkeeper and defence.

The ability of the goalkeeper to distribute quickly and accurately to a defender or defensive midfielder, who drops into defence to receive the ball, is paramount to a team’s ability to “break the first-line press.” If you are able to effectively overcome the first pressing wave your team’s ability to retain the ball, and build an attack, grows exponentially.

United’s experience in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, in comparison to Inter Milan’s in the same stage of the Champions League against the same opposition, exemplifies this process.

United were incapable of playing out from the back against City, who could comfortably contain counter-attacks while constantly initiating their own ventures forward, as Ten Hag’s side were unable to relieve pressure by maintaining possession of the ball. Though United defended admirably, they were destined to lose – by virtue of De Gea’s inability with the ball.

Contrast that performance with Inter Milan’s. The Italian side outplayed City for large parts of their final and were extremely unlucky to lose; the xG evaluation of the game confirms this perception.

Andre Onana was fundamental to this performance; his ability and confidence with the ball was key to overcoming City’s press and demonstrated the precise skillset which led United to ultimately pursue him, in place of De Gea.

According to reporters present at United’s training camp, it’s a skillset which his new side are being instructed to utilise in the fullest, while his deputies are being coached to replicate it themselves.

United fans can expect a radically new style of goalkeeping next year in comparison to last.

