Marcus Rashford promises mammoth goal return next season



Marcus Rashford is a man with a plan.

Fresh from the most productive year in his career, through which he was reportedly plagued with injury, Rashford is only planning to improve even further next season, under the careful stewardship of Erik ten Hag.

30 goals and 11 assists in all competitions indicates the level of performance the English forward was producing as Rashford became the first United player to hit 30 goals since Robin van Persie in 2013.

Yet a deeper anaylsis of his statistics reveals just how fundamental Rashford was to United’s fortunes.

Including goals and assists, Rashford was responsible for 29.3% of United’s league goals last season. Mohammed Salah, by comparison, clocks in at 25.3% for Liverpool while Bukayo Saka accounted for 28.3% of Arsenal’s goals. Even Erling Haaland, as dominant as he was, totalled 30.9% of Manchester City’s attack.

Within the context of an attacking unit as deficient as United’s last season, in comparison to their more free-flowing rivals, Rashford’s contributions are almost in a league of their own.

United’s number ten believes, however, he can be even more productive next season.

Rashford describes how he would previously set a target of 20 goals ahead of a new season: “a good benchmark for a winger.” The increased rate of return last year has led to a recalibration of expectation, however, with Ten Hag setting Rashford the target of 40 goals next season.

Rashford agrees:

“I’ve hit 30 – we have to try and push it now…I feel like I can go on and get 35 or 40”

Part of the belief involved in this ambitious plan is Rashford’s admission he was hampered by injury towards the end of last season. The forward did not score a single goal in May (or early June) as the footballing year drew to a close, with Rashford revealing the limitations injuries created:

“Towards the end of the season, I was struggling with a few injuries, and I wasn’t quite at it – that’s when the goals started to dry up for a bit.”

Rashford believes if he “can keep that side of it under taps” then Ten Hag’s lofty predictions may be more realistic than at first glance.

The additions of Rasmus Højlund – a physical focal point to occup defenders’ minds – and Mason Mount – an energetic source of creativity in the middle of the pitch – suggest Rashford will have a greater supporting cast helping him in achieving his record-breaking plan next season.

