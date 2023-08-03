Marcus Rashord has one eye on Wayne Rooney’s goal record



Marcus Rashford has revealed he is hoping to break Wayne Rooney‘s all-time goal record for Manchester United.

Speaking to Gary Neville, United’s number ten said he would “hopefully” go one better than the club’s legendary former number ten, by breaking the 253-goal tally.

He even has Rooney’s blessing to do so. Rashford revealed in the interview:

“I’ve spoken to Wazza about it – he wants me to do it. He said it would be good for me to do it as I’ve grown up at the club.”

The English forward is fresh from the first 30 goal season in his career – the first United player to achieve this total since Robin van Persie a decade ago. Rashford was rewarded with a new contract; one commensurate with the role of main main he has assumed at Old Trafford.

Rashford is seeking to continue this rate of production next season, indicating it’s an expectation shared by his manager, Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has reportedly set his forward the target of 40 goals next year; a lofty ambition but one Rashford believes he is more than capable of achieving.

As reported here, Rashford is anticipating another productive campaign, contending he can go produce even more than last year given the injuries he endured towards the end of last season. Rashford believes if he’s able to “keep that side of it under taps” he will continue to get closer to Rooney’s record.

With 123 goals so far in his United career, Rashford will need to begin producing Ten Hag’s expected level of return with consistency.

Rooney certainly considers the starlet capable of such a feat:

“[He’s] someone who could be the main man, the main player for Manchester United. He’s had a fantastic season. The challenge for Marcus now is to do it for the next five, six, seven years and really take his legacy to a new level.” If he continues this progression, Rooney asserts, “…he is a player who could quite easily go and break my goalscoring record.”

Ten Hag believes Rashford can do it; Rooney believes his prodigy can; and, most importantly, Rashford believes he can.

Watch this space.

