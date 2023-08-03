Official: Manchester United confirm Amad Diallo will miss season start with knee injury



Manchester United have confirmed that Amad Diallo will miss the first part of the 2023/24 season after picking up a knee injury.

Amad had to be taken off during United’s 2-0 pre-season friendly win against Arsenal in New Jersey.

The winger later took to social media to express optimism that the setback was not as bad as initially feared.

After the Red Devils’ final game of the United States tour, a video emerged which showed Amad limping and seemingly unable to comfortably move.

In a statement issued via the club’s website, United have now announced that their player is set to be sidelined for the first part of the upcoming campaign which kicks off in less than two weeks.

The 20-time English champions are awaiting further details on the exact period of time the Ivorian will be out of action.

According to The Athletic, the injury has all but put a stop to any plans United harboured of sending the 21-year-old out on loan again.

He of course enjoyed a stellar time with Sunderland in the Championship last term, where he managed to score an amazing 13 goals in the league.

The Athletic reports, “Amad is set to stay at Manchester United this summer after suffering a knee injury that has ruled out a potential loan move.

“Tests have since revealed that Amad will be out for the first part of the season and he is now expected to remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the transfer window.”

Mark Critchley and James Horncastle note that the forward was attracting overtures from Serie A.

Amad is the second major injury blow United and Erik ten Hag have suffered from pre-season after Kobbie Mainoo.

