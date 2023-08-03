Paul Scholes builds his ‘perfect footballer’ from past and present Manchester United stars

Manchester United’s rich history has seen a plethora of world class players step out at the Theatre of Derams.

Paul Scholes can certainly consider himself one of the finest to pull on the red shirt after showcasing his incredible talent 718 times for United.

As reported by The Mirror, Scholes was tasked with building the ‘perfect footballer’ from players that have played for United down the years.

Scholes matched players next to ten key attributes needed to build his dream player and two of the current crop made the cut.

Bruno Fernandes was chosen for his vision, with Scholes heaping praise on the United’s new captain’s consistency since in recent years.

“I think what Bruno has been doing for a couple of years now is he sees everything on a football pitch. I think his vision is brilliant. He’s not afraid to lose the ball, we all say at United, you have to be prepared to take risks, he’s prepared to do that and we all know the ability he’s got,” said Scholes.

Marcus Rashford‘s pace got him a place in Scholesey’s perfect player, with the Treble winner giving an honourable mention to Luke Shaw.

“I don’t think there’s many quicker than Marcus, is there? I think Luke Shaw is rapid as well, I think he’s really quick, but I think in forward areas, I would probably have to choose Marcus. He can go past a man either way with that speed and pace, and it definitely helps you,” he said.

The rest of the team was made up from former teammates with David Beckham and Ryan Giggs being picked for the right foot and left foot, respectively.

Scholes’s former captain Roy Keane was chosen for his mentality, having been the driving force behind the most successful period in United’s history.

Nicky Butt was in for his tackling and two Dutchmen were chosen in the shape of Jaap Stam for his strength and Ruud van Nistelrooy for his lethal finishing.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player to be picked twice with his skills and heading ability making up Scholes’s ‘perfect footballer’.