Rio Ferdinand calls for transparency from the Glazers in Man United takeover process



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has called for the club’s owners, the Glazers, to exercise transparency and update fans on the progress of the protracted takeover saga.

Almost 10 months after the affair was kickstarted, United fans are no closer to knowing who will take over the reins at Old Trafford.

Despite suggestions that the sale was “paused,” a recent report covered by The Peoples Person explained that it’s still very much on as the Glazers remain in talks with “multiple parties” to find a resolution.

The principal bidders, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, remain in close competition to complete a majority buy-out of the Red Devils.

Amidst all this, United fans have been left frustrated with the manner in which things have played out and as the new season approaches, uncertainty over the club’s ownership is still a lingering issue.

Ferdinand spoke to talkSPORT and reflected the exasperation felt by most United supporters.

The former defender said, “The uncertainty surrounding the ownership isn’t good for the club. It isn’t good for the fan base at all. I think that needs sorting out.”

“The new owners now, given the way the fan base is at the moment, [are] needed, some clarity right now.”

“A lot of the time we’ve asked for transparency from the owners and some real clarity on the direction the club is going to be going in, the infrastructure, the investment etc would be nice.”

The 44-year-old added, “But that hasn’t been forthcoming and that’s been disappointing from my standpoint.”

Luckily for Erik ten Hag, his transfer plans and ability to move in the market have not been severely hampered by the Glazer family’s indecision.

In recent weeks, the United boss has managed to secure the services of Mason Mount and Andre Onana. Rasmus Hojlund has also reportedly signed his new contract at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag may also be allowed to swoop in for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat if player exits occur.

However, it would be ideal if a change of hands in terms of ownership takes place sooner rather than later.

