Rio Ferdinand makes a point Harry Maguire will not want to hear



Rio Ferdinand has told Harry Maguire he needs to understand why he was stripped of the Manchester United captaincy ahead of the new season.

Maguire has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford having lost his place to new signing Lisandro Martinez and the rock solid partnership the Argentine forged with Raphael Varane.

“It is a natural progression when you aren’t playing,” Ferdinand told The Athletic. “It happened in our time. I was captain for a period of time, Gary Neville was captain for a period of time. Nemanja Vidic gets the captaincy and I am not playing much, so he gets the armband.

“You have to give it to someone else when you aren’t playing, and he (Maguire) has to understand that. It is just the way of the world.”

Ferdinand makes an interesting point. The rotation of the captaincy under Sir Alex Ferguson was no barrier to continued success, with a strong dressing room at the heart of the club ethos at the time. Since then, however, things have changed with the spells under Jose Mourinho and Ralf Rangnick in particular proving fractious.

Where previously, internal disagreements would spiral into divisions among the playing staff and subsequent poor form, under Erik ten Hag, it would appear that the right characters have been put in place to deal with such disagreements.

The likes of Fernandes, Martinez, and Casemiro have endeared themselves to fans through precisely this will to win and offered hope for the coming season.

It would be fair to say that supporters do not consider Harry Maguire to be a part of that core. His meandering past displays are still fresh in the mind, and it would be hard to imagine him rubbing shoulders with the leaders of Sir Alex’s greatest sides, where mentality was everything.

Maguire’s departure this summer is far from a certainty but, given Ten Hag’s determination to restore the drive in the dressing room, it is difficult to see where he fits in.

One need only consider the players being brought in for clues as to those who will be shipped out. It is no coincidence that Ten Hag pushes to sign players he is familiar with – he simply wants to absolutely certain that they are the right fit personality-wise.

Losing the captaincy does not automatically make you a marked man.

In this case, however, Maguire certainly looks like one.