Sky: Second West Ham attempt for Man United’s Harry Maguire should not be ruled out



A second bid from West Ham for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire should not be ruled out according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Last week, West Ham had tabled a £20m bid for Maguire, which was swiftly rejected.

The Red Devils deemed the value of the proposal too low for their player.

Amidst doubts regarding whether the Hammers would come in again for the England international, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that David Moyes has not entirely given up hope of adding Maguire to his ranks.

Moyes is on the hunt for defensive reinforcements and values the United star’s extensive experience.

This information is backed by Sheth who explains that after Erik ten Hag’s side rejected their initial bid, the expectation was that West Ham would turn their attention to Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

It’s understood that there exists a relationship between West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten and Leverkusen.

Steidten formerly served as the Bundesliga giants’ sporting coordinator.

During his time with Leverkusen, Steidten oversaw the extension of Tah’s contract at the BayArena until 2025.

As per Sheth, “There is an option there [West Ham moving for Tah].”

“With regard to Maguire, I don’t think you can rule it out, West Ham going in back for him, even though it would be a difficult deal to do.”

“This is because of the transfer fee that would be involved and and more significantly the wages that Harry Maguire would command.”

Sheth added, “From Manchester United’s perspective, they’re not pushing Maguire out of the door. They see him as a top player and a key member of the squad. They would only begin to consider offers for Maguire if they reflected fair market value.”

Sky Sports also detailed that the 30-year-old is in a conundrum as he is firmly below the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw in the pecking order.

Maguire’s misery may be compounded further if United decide to add an “extra ingredient” to the side in the form of handing Jonny Evans a one-year deal that would see him play in red next season.

There’s a chance that Evans would be preferred over the former club skipper.

"I don't think you can rule it out, West Ham going back in" 👀 Dharmesh Sheth gives us the latest on Harry Maguire in the transfer window 📝 pic.twitter.com/2utSKm9goV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 2, 2023

Maguire’s hand could be forced if the Northern Ireland international were to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

