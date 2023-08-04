Bayern Munich threaten to spoil Man United’s Sofyan Amrabat party



Someone in the mix of the Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United transfer drama seems to be getting a bit restless, or mischievous.

United have been linked with a move for the Moroccan for several weeks, with personal terms having reportedly been agreed and Fiorentina demanding a modest fee of €30 million.

He has even rebuffed lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and has shown every sign of wanting United and nobody else.

His absence from Fiorentina’s tour squad has only served to heighten rumours that a deal with United is close.

But the Red Devils are supposedly waiting until they have sold a midfielder – most likely Fred or Donny van de Beek, but potentially Scott McTominay, before they seal the deal.

In fact, earlier today it was reported that United are hoping to use Fiorentina’s impatience at resolving the situation against them. The implication is that the “sale first” demand is really a delaying tactic to panic the Serie A side into dropping their price.

Well, if that’s true, it may have backfired or indeed, perhaps the Viola are playing some mind games of their own.

Because now, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, the delay could have allowed none other than Bayern Munich to enter the fray.

“Understand there’s no final agreement with @ManUtd!,” Plettenberg tweeted this evening.

“Talks with Ten Hag have taken place. He’s admiring the player. It’s ongoing.

“But: Amrabat‘s management also monitoring Bayern‘s situation as they know that Tuchel is looking for a holding 6. Amrabat is on the list of Bayern.”

Alarm bells will be ringing among United fans, who have already seem one slam dunk transfer – that of Kim Min-jae, get hijacked by the German giants while United dawdled.

Could the same be happening again with Amrabat, or is it a leak from the Italian side – Fiorentina themselves or the from the player’s entourage – to try to spur the Old Trafford outfit into action?

Time will tell, but if United are truly going to wait to sell before they buy, then nothing is imminent. Fred’s main suitors, Galatasaray, seem to have been dissuaded and Real Sociedad, Van de Beek’s scalp hunters, have concerns over buying him outright due to concerns over his fitness.