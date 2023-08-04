Burnley “want to sign” Man United’s Alvaro Fernandez



Newly-promoted Burnley want one of Manchester United’s finest young starlets at Turf Moor, according to a new report from Sky Sports.

Vincent Kompany is looking for talented defenders to secure the Clarets’ Premier League survival this season and the name of Alvaro Fernandez is top of his list in the left back slot.

Whether their interest is in a loan or permanent deal is not stated by reporter Lyall Thomas.

Fernandez had an excellent season on loan at Preston North End in the Championship last season, earning him the Lancashire club’s young player of the year award.

While showing excellent promise, his chances of breaking into United’s first XI this season seem limited, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia ahead of him in the pecking order.

Indeed, if United’s US tour is anything to go by, he is unlikely to feature in Ten Hag’s plans as he was a part of the “B” team to face Wrexham the day before the “A” team played Real Madrid – a match in which other youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Omari Forson were selected, suggesting that they are being integrated with the seniors in a way Fernandez and others are not.

In terms of Burnley’s advances, in previous seasons it would be unheard of for United to consider selling a prized academy star such as the former Real Madrid man at this stage in his career.

However, the club’s need to raise funds through sales this summer could mean they will listen to offers.

They have moved on the likes of Ethan Laird and Zidane Iqbal on permanent switches but inserted big sell-on and buy-back clauses into the deals, in what is very much a new strategy where academy graduates are concerned.

It is therefore possible that they could do the same with Fernandez.

A loan would almost certainly also be of interest to the Red Devils as challenging the Spaniard at Premier League level would be ideal for his progression, assuming they feel he will get adequate game time at Turf Moor.