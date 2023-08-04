Charlie Savage may not be allowed to make debut for Reading



Charlie Savage cannot currently play for Reading as the club faces a fresh transfer embargo, preventing them from registering new players.

Having signed from Manchester United in July, Savage constituted an “exciting young player” who would provide a “great” option for Reading, according to his new manager, Rubén Sellés.

Sellés has, however, reportedly been left “furious” by the latest round of financial controversies at the club, which will prevent him from selecting Savage for the Royals’ League One opener against Peterborough.

Reading had previously been restricted by a transfer embargo which was only “lifted last month.”

This enabled the club to bring in much-needed recruitments as they prepare to launch a campaign to regain promotion to the Championship, having been relegated last season. Sellés stated he would need “at least 10 players” brought in to supplement his new squad in order to achieve this.

Now it appears some of the existing signings may not even be able to play. Savage, alongside midfielder Lewis Wing, were acquired just after the first embargo was lifted, but are now unable to be registered due to the second embargo, with the EFL “refusing” to do so.

The source of the restriction is an “unpaid tax bill” and the footballing authorities are adamant they will not budge until the payment has been “settled with HMRC.”

It represents a significant blow to the former United graduate who joined the club at the tender age of five.

His father, Robbie, expressed his frustration at a situation outside of his son’s control:

“I’m very worried about the mental well-being of a young boy who took a brave decision, the biggest gamble of his life, to leave Manchester United – and now he’s not able to play. After signing for Reading, he was allowed to train and play in friendlies, but now he can’t. How has that happened?”

Reading are insistent the matter will be resolved “in the coming days” but the repeated nature of the issue suggests it’s a deeper-lying problem than the club are willing to publicly admit.

One source familiar with the story, took ire with the EFL for sanctioning the transfer at a point where Reading were under suspicion of financial irregularity:

“If the EFL were going to raise a red flag, surely they should have done so when the paperwork for the boy’s contract went in? It can’t be right that, 48 hours before the season kicks off, he doesn’t know if he’s going to be allowed to play.”

Savage will be nervously awaiting the outcome as a footballer, particularly a young one at a new club, will always be absolutely desperate to do what they do best – play football.

