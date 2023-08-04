Nottingham Forest’s Matt Turner bid leaves Dean Henderson on ice

Manchester United are now at the point in the transfer window where they must sell to buy, have spent €80m on Rasmus Hojlund, €64m on Mason Mount, and €52m on Andre Onana already.

One sale they may have been counting on was Dean Henderson, who impressed out on loan at Nottingham Forest last season.

The Premier League side seemed more than happy to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season but delays on both ends – in United’s case due to uncertainty over their own goalkeeping position – put negotiations on hold.

It had been presumed that the deal would be back on once Andre Onana’s switch to Old Trafford had been completed, but things seemed to have gone quiet.

Now Henderson’s whole switch is firmly paused, with the clearest indication yet that Forest have moved on for now.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest have submitted an official bid for Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Given the Gunners are close to the signing of David Raya – who has been replaced by Mark Flekken – from Brentford, it is very likely they will allow Turner to leave for a modest sum.

That would presumably end Forest’s search for a new goalkeeper, leaving Dean Henderson – as well as his club – disappointed.

Man United could look for an alternative buyer while sourcing funds from elsewhere in the meantime, or wait for Forest to make their move late in the window.

Henderson has no intention of staying at Old Trafford, which would seemingly rule out the possibility of him remaining at the club.

But with the keeper still nursing an injury, it will be difficult to attract new buyers to the table.

In the meantime, United will look to other saleable assets. Fred is nearing a move to Galatasaray, while Donny van de Beek and Harry Maguire are two others who could be in the shop window.