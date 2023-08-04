FC Twente hoping to secure Facundo Pellistri as new round of talks is scheduled



Facundo Pellistri’s Manchester United career is yet to truly take off after multiple loans and exciting cameo appearances.

Now, another loan could be in the offing with FC Twente, Erik ten Hag’s former team, scheduling a new round of talks for the winger.

Dutch outlet Twente Fans reports that the Eredivisie club have “not given up hope” of signing the wing wizard after the player was made available for loan.

They will face stiff competition from Argentinian side Boca Juniors, who are also hoping to take him on loan to reunite him with former United man, Edinson Cavani.

Ten Hag, however, has advised the Uruguayan winger to join his former side instead.

The Dutchman played for FC Twente in his playing career and has fond memories in the Netherlands, both as a player and manager.

Moreover, playing in a European league could arguably be better for Pellistri’s development than going back to South America.

As such, there is hope at FC Twente that Pellistri will end up choosing them over Boca.

Pellistri played just 280 minutes of football last season in all competitions as his development stalled after the signing of Antony.

He impressed in bursts but Ten Hag was never convinced to give him a sustained run in the team.

The 21-year-old travelled with the team to the USA tour this season and got opportunities again but only stood out on the odd occasion.

However, he is a full Uruguay international who has impressed on the international stage. Therefore, United might be hoping he unlocks the same contribution level for the club as well.

Ten Hag’s mantra in the transfer window has been to go for the tried-tested as much as possible, be it signing his former players, or selling to his former clubs.

He will be hoping that Pellistri’s potential move to FC Twente proves successful as well.

