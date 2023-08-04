Former Manchester United player Alexis Sanchez in talks to join Barcelona on a free transfer

Manchester United’s transfer policy over the last decade has left a lot to be desired, with many big names failing to live up to their billing at Old Trafford.

A raft of high profile players have faltered under the pressure of playing for United, disappointing the fans and denting their reputations in the process.

None more so than Chilean, Alexis Sanchez. Sanchez joined United from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the winter of 2018 and was expected to lead the club to glory under Jose Mourinho.

However, things couldn’t have gone much worse for Sanchez, who endured a torrid time in Manchester before being shipped to Inter Milan less than 2 years later.

The 34-year-old is now a free agent and despite being firmly in the twilight of his career, he may be in line for a shock move back to a former side.

As reported by The Sun, Spanish giants Barcelona are interested in re-signing Sanchez to bolster their attacking numbers for the upcoming campaign.

Having lost Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain, Barca have a space in their squad and Sanchez could plug a gap for Xavi’s men.

The Barca boss knows Sanchez well from their playing days, having turned out together for the Catalan side in their trophy-laden spell between 2011-2014.

Sanchez spent last season with Marseille but failed to extend his year long contract after scoring 14 league goals in 35 games for the French outfit.

Representatives of both Sanchez and Barcelona are due to meet today (Friday) to discuss the details of a potential deal which would see the forward return to the Camp Nou.

Since his switch to United from Arsenal, Sanchez has failed to rediscover the form that made him one the Premier League’s most feared players.

A move back to Barca would surely be a welcome one for Sanchez, who would get the opportunity to spend another year at the elite level of the game.