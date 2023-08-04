Harry Maguire “insulted” by £20m West Ham United bid

Harry Maguire reportedly feels “insulted” by a recent offer of £20m that is said to have been made for him by West Ham United.

The report comes from Claret & Hugh, who claim that a source from inside Carrington opened up on Maguire’s feelings on the bid.

“It’s not just United who think West Ham’s current offer is low-ball,” another insider added. “Harry sees other players moving for far bigger sums, without half his experience and pedigree.

“He knows United want him out and may be bluffing over his price, but even Harry thinks he is worth more than £20m – especially to someone like David Moyes who needs a centre-half in quickly and knows he is road-tested in the Premier League.”

Manchester United spent £80m on Maguire back in 2019 and has, overall, endured a difficult time at the club, despite being made captain the following January.

It is fair to say his value has diminished somewhat, although United are thought to be looking to recoup around £35m for the player.

Whether West Ham end up stumping up the cash is unclear, but he will have endeared himself to nobody around East London by saying he felt “insulted” by the offer.

As for United, Erik ten Hag is in need of cash to further strengthen his squad ahead of the upcoming season, which begins against Wolverhampton Wanderers in ten days time.

£35m would go some way to helping to bring in new recruits more suitable to the Dutchman’s methods, with several such targets already thought to have been lined up.

Man United may have just secured the signing of striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £72m, but Ten Hag would ideally like to strengthen his midfield as well.

Sofyan Amrabat looks likely to be targeted if the funds can be generated, before a new centre back is signed to replacce Maguire.

That is, of course, contingent upon his departure. Should West Ham come back in with another bid, they may need to be ever so careful not to “insult” him again.