Keira Barry signs first professional contract with Manchester United Women

Academy graduate, Keira Barry, has signed her first professional contract with Manchester United Women.

Barry joined United’s academy at age 10 and has progressed through the age groups from then on.

Last year she was part of the Under-21s side that won the league-and-cup Double, scoring in the final of the latter against Birmingham City.

The England Under-19 international made her first-team debut last season as a second-half substitute during United’s 4-0 victory over Sheffield United in the League Cup.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, just over the moon with getting it all sorted, I can’t wait to get going,” she said after the contract was agreed.

“I want to carry on exceeding with my football and improving, and getting to show constantly what I can do, and to score more goals.”

Barry was part of the squad who traveled to Malta in the winter break earlier this year, giving her experience with the first team and their training routine.

“It was so good getting to see how all the professionals work and see what they do daily, even how to prepare for games. To have such an insight into the changing rooms and all the background work that goes on, it’s such good help for young players,” she enthused.

Barry spent much of last season out on loan to FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division’s, Derby County alongside her academy schedule.

Speaking of the experience, Barry said, “It showed a variety of play because the game was so different in that league, I really quite enjoyed it.”

Marc Skinner praised the young forward saying, “We are delighted to see Keira sign professionally for Manchester United, as she becomes the 13th Academy graduate to sign for our women’s first team since we reformed in 2018, continuing the proud tradition of our youth pathway for both women and men at this great football club.”

Barry could help the team who are in the market for a striker after Alessia Russo departed for Arsenal at the end of last season.

United’s first game in the WSL is scheduled for October 1st when they face Aston Villa away.