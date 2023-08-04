Manchester United given surprising price for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United may have secured the signing of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund but Erik ten Hag will be hoping that the club has not finished with its transfer business.

Next on the list is a midfielder, with Morocco hero Sofyan Amarabat thought to be on the agenda.

But with concerns over Raphael Varane’s fitness and Harry Maguire’s future at the club, a centre back will likely be the next target.

And with Lisandro Martinez currently the only left-footed centre back in the squad, Ten Hag is reportedly eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton.

The towering 21-year-old impressed while on loan at PSV Eindhoven and has been the subject of interest from across Europe, with Man United among the suitors.

Now, according to Football Insider, United have found out how they will need to pay to sign the Dutch Cup winner – and it is less than they might have thought.

Everton are demanding just £25m for their talented young defender – a reflection of Branthwaite’s desire to leave the club for pastures new.

With Man United’s current financial restrictions, that still would not be an affordable amount as they need to sell to buy after their spending thus far.

But should they receive the asking price or thereabouts for either Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay, say, they would be able to meet that fee.

It would then come down to a question as to whether Jarrad Branthwaite met the criteria Ten Hag was looking for in a new centre half.

Branthwaite is comfortable on the ball, confidence with either foot, and dominance in the air. For good measure, he is quick enough that he has deputised in both fullback positions throughout his career.

Given all of that, it would be no surprise to see United meet Everton’s price once they have the funds. They may even be helped out in that regard by The Toffees, as they maintain an interest in Harry Maguire.