Manchester United loom as deadline set for Harry Kane decision

Manchester United will be on high alert as Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur will be decided tonight by midnight.

That is because, as reported by The Telegraph, Bayern Munich have set that as the deadline for Tottenham to accept their latest offer.

Given that Daniel Levy is not known to be the most amenable of people, it does not seem likely that he will accept.

All things considered, the three parties are keen to put this transfer saga in the rear view mirror, with Kane understood to want to focus on his upcoming season.

Tottenham want to either be assured of their talisman’s stay or aware of the need to replace him.

For Bayern’s part, the Bundesliga champions will have to start their season without a striker if they cannot get one in within a fortnight.

The time spent chasing Kane has left them with only a small window in which to fill the position.

That could have been Man United, given the Spurs man was among the top considerations ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Instead the club chose to pursue other targets, and will officially welcome the exciting Rasmus Hojlund tomorrow as a result.

The Dane is due to receive a warm Old Trafford welcome before the preseason encounter with RC Lens.

Another factor in all of this is that Kane will more than likely be a free agent next June.

For all of Levy’s stamping and bawling, Harry Kane has every chance of becoming a Manchester United player in the end – just not in 2023.