Manchester United sign Harry Amass from Watford



Manchester United have completed the signing of 16-year-old Harry Amass from Watford, on a four year contract.

Fabrizio Romano states the youngster has officially relocated from London to Manchester, confirming reports earlier in the summer that a deal had been agreed between the two clubs.

Talented English fullback Harry Amass signs with Manchester United from Watford, now done and sealed. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC https://t.co/YjrIfOvRFf pic.twitter.com/1R83s71PuO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2023

A host of Premier League clubs had expressed interest in Amass, including rivals Chelsea, with the fullback seen as one of the best talents in his age group in England.

Operating primarily at left-back, Amass is technically assured and tactically astute for his age, capable of affecting play in both directions.

His maturity was recognised by staff at Watford with Amass having already featured for the U18s, U21s, and the senior team, though he was an unused substitute for the first-team in their FA Cup tie against Reading.

Watford will be bitterly disappointed to see a player who joined the club at nine years of age, and was carefully developed through the excellent youth programme at Vicarage Road, depart for pastures anew.

The Manchester Evening News reports, “Watford were desperate to keep hold of him beyond his scholarship deal and had already offered him a two-year professional contract, which he would have been able to sign when he turned 17 next year.”

Amass had already signed an early scholarship deal with Watford, committing him to The Hornets until he was 18. As a result, United will be required to pay compensation to complete this transfer.

A four year contract suggests the officials at Old Trafford have a belief in his talents which will make the compensatory fee a worthy investment.

Though it may be some time before United fans are able to see Amass at Old Trafford, the fullback will be a key part of the England squad travelling to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in November.

England are the current reigning champions of the competition and Amass will be hoping he can help his country repeat the feat. The tournament represents an excellent opportunity to get a better look at Amass.

The transfer illustrates United are not solely focused on the first-team this summer; the tradition ot the most talented British players operating out of Old Trafford is being continued.

