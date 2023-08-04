Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani tells Eintracht Frankfurt he wants out

Manchester United’s season begins in a week but the transfer business has three and a half before its conclusion, and there is still work to be done even after the capture of Rasmus Hojlund.

While The Red Devils must sell to buy from here on out, they will be alert to any irresistible opportunities, and one may just have presented itself.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani has informed his club’s management of his desire to leave.

Given the profit on offer for a player they signed for free a year ago, Frankfurt are open to a departure.

That adds up to a fantastic opportunity to sign one of the fastest-rising stars in world football for a relatively reasonable fee.

Kolo Muani scored 15 goals and registered 11 assists up top in the Bundesliga last season, cementing his position as a top class forward.

And that has made him one of the most talked-about players in this transfer window, meaning the announcement of his intention to leave Frankfurt will set plenty of clubs on alert.

Manchester United will surely be among those clubs, with Erik ten Hag’s side thought to have seriously considered signing Kolo Muani before settling on the potential of Hojlund.

But Ten Hag would be thrilled to have both, as he looks to improve upon last terms disappointing return of just 58 – the worst of the top six by far.

Given the price of strikers in the current market however, United would have to shift a considerable volume of deadwood to get a deal over the line.

If Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, and Dean Henderson could all be sold for high fees then, perhaps with another couple of sales, the club could just pull it off.

The question will be how much – if indeed at all – adding another striker would be to Ten Hag and how well the club could extract value from its castoffs.