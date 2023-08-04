Rasmus Hojlund’s twin brothers qualify for next season’s Champions League

Manchester United’s search for a centre-forward this summer looks to have reached its conclusion with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund finalising his £72 million move to Manchester.

Hojlund is expected to be officially unveiled as a United player before the pre-season friendly against Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United scored the fewest amount of goals in the top six last season and Hojlund will be tasked with boosting those numbers and adding to the attacking threat in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

The Hojlund bloodline seems to be a strong one with Rasmus’s twin brothers both part of the Copenhagen setup that qualified for the Champions League last night, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

Emil and Oscar are both part of the Danish side’s squad this season and the latter made his debut in Europe’s top competition in Wednesday’s playoff victory against Icelandic champions Breidablik.

Oscar, a central midfield player, came on at half-time in the 6-3 win which saw Copenhagen win the encounter by eight goals to three on aggregate.

Centre-forward Emil was an unused substitute but will be hoping to add to his one appearance in the Danish league in the coming weeks.

Rasmus himself came through the ranks at Copenhagen before his swift rise saw him move to Austrian side Sturm Graz, then on to Atalanta and now to United.

No doubt Hojlund is a source of great inspiration for his younger brothers who will look to follow in his footsteps.

Given Copenhagen’s qualification for the Champions League, there is potential for a family reunion in the competition after United regained their place at Europe’s top competition for next season.

United can draw the Danes in the group stages of the competition and football has a funny way of writing such scripts.

Hojlund will be desperate to get going at United and is expected to be leading the line in the Premier League curtain raiser against Wolves on August 14.