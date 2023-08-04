Sofyan Amrabat not included in Fiorentina friendly squad as Manchester United transfer draws nearer



Manchester United might be edging closer to their fourth signing of the summer if recent developments are to be believed.

Rasmus Hojlund has completed his medical and signed his United deal and is expected to be paraded in front of the Old Trafford crowd ahead of their friendly against RC Lens.

Next through the doors could be Sofyan Amrabat after it came to light that the Moroccan was not included in Fiorentina’s squad which would play friendlies on Saturday and Sunday.

Amrabat not in friendly squad

The Serie A side are set to play friendlies against Newcastle and OGC Nice in the Sela Cup at St. James Park over the weekend.

Usually this is a sign that a transfer is impending as the buying club do not want their recruit to get injured in a meaningless game.

“Sofyan Amrabat, not called up for next Fiorentina game. Manchester United, expected to open formal talks for Amrabat soon as Fred and Donny Van de Beek are close to leaving the club.

Sofyan Amrabat, not called up for next Fiorentina game. ⛔️🟣🇲🇦#MUFC Manchester United, expected to open formal talks for Amrabat soon as Fred and Donny Van de Beek are close to leaving the club. Amrabat wants Manchester United, this has never changed. pic.twitter.com/7S2OnOHa5t — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2023

“Amrabat wants Manchester United, this has never changed,” transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

The Peoples Person had already reported that the player’s agents had travelled to England to try and conclude the deal as soon as possible.

Deal edging closer

The deal could have been concluded much earlier had it not been for the takeover process taking much longer than first thought of.

United have concluded three deals so far in the summer transfer window and in the process have exhausted all their funds.

Hence a move for the Moroccan can only be completed once one of Fred or Van de Beek leave the club. Deals for both are progressing as per Romano.

Fiorentina are asking for €30-35 million but United would like to complete a deal for a bit less. This delay could play into the hands of the Red Devils.