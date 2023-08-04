Video: Rasmus Hojlund teaches fans how to pronounce his name

Manchester United fans already have every reason to be enamoured with their new signing.

Rasmus Hojlund has been touring Manchester today after putting pen to paper on a five year contract that will keep him at the club until 2028.

The club also have the option to trigger a twelve month extension.

That gives us all plenty of time to try to learn to pronounce his name properly – but Hojlund probably doesn’t fancy our chances.

A video has surfaced online of our striker in a pub in Austria going over the correct pronunciation of his name, and you can watch it below:

How to correctly pronounce Rasmus 'Højlund'. He's too funny. 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/GZ58Y6SBEB — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) August 4, 2023

The recording comes from his time at Sturm Graz in Austria, where he spent a short stint in 2021.

He only made 21 appearances during his time at the club but still managed to bag 12 goals and 4 assists, giving him a direct goal involvement every 0.76 matches.

Such a return – while not expected – would be well welcomed during his first season at Man United, who have been desperate for a striker for some time now.

Rasmus Hojlund will reportedly be announced at Old Trafford before the game against RC Lens tomorrow and is guaranteed a thunderous reception.

The match will be the penultimate affair of preseason before United march on to their Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Whether Hojlund will be ready to start in that match is as yet unknown, although it is probably safe to assume he will feature in some capacity.

While raw, his frightening pace and running power would certainly be cause for concern for our opponents, even at this early stage of Rasmus Hojlund’s career.