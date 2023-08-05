Alejandro Garnacho puts in electric performance for Manchester United in 3-1 win against RC Lens



Manchester United cruised to a 3-1 victory against RC Lens courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro.

United got back to winning ways after a string of three consecutive defeats during the United States tour.

Erik ten Hag’s men had the lion’s share of possession – 63% to Lens’ 37%.

United managed 17 shots at goal, with six being on target.

Lens on the other hand registered seven shots on target that required Andre Onana to intervene out of their total 14 attempts at goal.

The Red Devils made 559 passes with a success rate of 86%. The opposition made 323 passes with a success rate of 81%.

Despite not getting on the score sheet, Alejandro Garnacho was United’s main source of threat during the game.

Garnacho was lively and looked dangerous from the left.

He played for 68 minutes before being taken off for Jadon Sancho.

During the time he was on the pitch, Garnacho successfully delivered 16 of the 18 passes he attempted, mustering an impressive pass accuracy of 89%.

The 20-year-old had four shots to his name.

He created two chances and completed as many dribbles – one of which was a spectacular effort that saw him run the length of the pitch to assist Antony for United’s second of the match.

Garnacho also created one big chance.

Garnacho's game by numbers vs. RC Lens 16 passes completed

4 shots

2 chances created

2 dribbles

1 big chance created

1 assist Such a composed 🅰️. pic.twitter.com/wl61rrt2kh — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 5, 2023

The upcoming Premier League season is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the forward who looks ready to become a regular starter under Ten Hag.

For Garnacho, the next step is to become consistent and find the back of the net regularly with the many opportunities he either creates for himself or the team fashions for him.

