Andre Onana takes responsibility for Manchester United’s conceded goal against RC Lens



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has admitted that ultimately he is responsible fo every goal his side concedes during games.

Onana spoke to club media after United’s 3-1 win against RC Lens.

The Cameroonian finally made his bow in front of the Old Trafford faithful following his sensational transfer from Inter Milan.

Onana produced a superb performance and regularly drew applause from the crowd who were clearly impressed with what they saw.

In the 35th minute of proceedings, a poor pass from Diogo Dalot to Raphael Varane permitted Lens striker Florian Sotoca to lob the ball over Onana who was positioned high up.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro in the second half, however, ensured that Sotoca’s effort did not count for too much.

Onana told MUTV via The Manchester Evening News, “I’m happy for the win. Of course, we can always be better. Some things we have to try to fix. Like I always say, I am responsible for everything especially when we concede goals.”

“I’m the big man at the back so I take all the criticism, all the pressure on me. It was a great game for me and for the guys, some important goals and I’m happy for everything.”

The 27-year-old was beaming with excitement and confidence as he laid bare his expectations for the upcoming Premier League season.

He explained that the Red Devils will have a great year but to achieve this, adequate preparations must be made.

As per Onana, everyone in the team is working hard and is raring to go.

On playing at the Theatre of Dreams for the first time, he added, “I am so happy for my debut. But the most important thing was the victory. [The cheering from fans during the warm-up] was a great welcome for me. I am happy for the victory, today was important and now we get ready for the coming games.”

