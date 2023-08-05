Brandon Williams hilariously responds to Fabrizio Romano’s Rasmus Hojlund announcement



Manchester United defender Brandon Williams came up with an hilarious response to Fabrizio Romano’s confirmation post regarding Rasmus Hojlund’s unveiling.

Hojlund was officially presented to United supporters at Old Trafford before the friendly clash against RC Lens today.

The Dane walked out to a full Theatre of Dreams, where he was applauded by the crowd.

Fabrizio Romano, who last week broke the news of United reaching an agreement with Atalanta for the striker’s transfer, took to social media after United’s unveiling of their new player to issue a confirmation with his famous “here we go” catchphrase.

Williams saw the funny side of it based on his response.

The Carrington academy graduate cheekily replied to the post, “Don’t worry. It’s just me.”

The 22-year-old may have been alluding to his slightly similar look as that of Hojlund.

Underneath Hojlund’s pre announcement, Brandon Williams is a personality 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6cHuQO2hzs — george (@StokeyyG2) August 5, 2023

Williams was not on the bench for the Red Devils against Lens, which likely suggests that he will be in contention to play a part during Sunday’s clash vs. Athletic Bilbao in Dublin.

The United star’s future is uncertain. He is attracting interest from other clubs, but most notably Leeds.

Boss of the Yorkshire club Daniel Farke is reportedly keen on a reunion with Williams, who he worked with when the player was at Norwich City on loan during the 2019/20 season.

The Canaries were relegated but Farke’s admiration for Williams has seemingly remained intact.

Erik ten Hag’s side are however understood to be undecided about the full-back and what course of action to take with respect to his immediate future.

