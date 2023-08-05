Confirmed Man United XI vs RC Lens: Marcus Rashford up front



Marcus Rashford will play up front for Manchester United against Lens this afternoon.

Andre Onana and Mason Mount will make their Old Trafford debuts.

In a team likely to be close to that with which manager Erik ten Hag plans to kick off the Premier League season against Wolves, Diogo Dalot has interestingly been chosen ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back.

The pair have been tussling for top dog status in the role, but since the World Cup the Englishman has tended to get the nod ahead of the Portuguese.

And while too much should not be read into the selection, the fact the rest of the defence is undoubtedly the first string, Dalot’s presence must have significance.

📋 Erik's Reds for our Old Trafford return 👊 Come on United! 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2023

In midfield, Casemiro and Mason Mount will play in the double pivot behind Bruno Fernandes.

Antony will play on the right wing and Alejandro Garnacho gets a start on the left.

This means no starting place for Jadon Sancho, despite him looking sharp on the pre-season tour.

He has to settle for a place on the bench with Tom Heaton, Matej Kovar, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal, Facu Pellistri and Omari Forson.

Hannibal’s presence is promising for the youngster, who also had a good tour.

Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are out injured and there is still no sign of Anthony Martial, who has curiously failed to recover from what appeared to be a simple hamstring injury sustained in May – something that normally takes a maximum of three months, even in the most severe cases.