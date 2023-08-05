David Sadler awarded league medal after 58-year wait



David Sadler is the first Manchester United player to be awarded with a league medal in over a decade. For a title won 58 years ago.

The former United man turned 77 this year but has been retrospectively awarded a Championship medal for his role in the successful 1964/65 season.

United won the league on goal difference that season, beating out bitter rivals Leeds, who finished in second place. It constituted the club’s sixth title win.

A threshold of fourteen league appearances had previously existed in order to qualify for a league medal however. This meant Sadler had been heart-breakingly been deprived of one, “falling just short of the minimum” required that season.

Recent revisions by the EFL, however, ensure any player who makes five league appearances, or more, now qualifies to receive a medal. These new rules are able to be applied retrospectively to past title wins.

This led to Sadler being presented with a very patiently deserved 1964/65 league medal at his home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester.

Sadler continues to be connected to United, serving as the secretary of the Manchester United Former Player’s Association.

The former United man described his delight at the moment:

“To say I was surprised after all this time to receive this medal would be putting it mildly. It has brought back many happy and exciting memories. Playing for Manchester United was the best time of my life, and it’s a very nice feeling to be recognised all these years later.”

MUTV details how Sadler was “known as a skilful and versatile defender who could play in any position across the pitch”, which he often did, playing in defence, midfield and even up front for United.

Sadler would go on to play for Preston North End in 1973, under his former team-mate and club legend, Sir Bobby Charlton, before retiring in 1977 due to injury.

A host of other players who qualify for the same revised honour as Sadler have been identified by the club, with those men, or their surviving relatives, “invited to Old Trafford for an on-pitch presentation” before the match against Nottingham Forest on 26 August.

The players, or members of their family, to be honoured are: Harry McShane, Frank Clempson, Jack Crompton, Fred Goodwin, Albert Scanlon, Geoff Bent, Shay Brennan, John Connelly, Jimmy Ryan, Jim Holton, Arnie Sidebottom, Mick Martin, Willie Morgan and Maurice Setters.

