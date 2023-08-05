Erik ten Hag full of praise for his forward players after victory over RC Lens



Erik ten Hag has praised his forward players after Manchester United’s 3-1 win against RC Lens at Old Trafford today.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Ten Hag was first asked what he said at half time to provoke the significantly improved second half performance.

“We make a mistake and then you are losing, but you keep composed,” he said.

“Keep the game plan, keep the calm.”

“We have Antony, Rashford, Garna[cho], very quick, they can score a goal.

“From the overload you can create possession and punish them and I think we did.”

The manager enthused about Marcus Rashford’s goal, describing it as a “typical Rashy goal, how we come from the back.”

He was also full of praise for Antony.

“It was a great assist from Antony, I was very pleased with his performance, he’s improving all the time,” he said.

“Also with the movement from Garna, the passing, the great touch from Garna.

“And we don’t even talk about Mason Mount or Bruno, what they can do.”

Ten Hag was also asked for his first comments about new signing Rasmus Hojlund, who was unveiled before the game.

“He’s a front man, very direct to goal, presser,” he said.

“In the balance of the squad we need another player who can score goals. That’s all [that’s on] his mind: to score goals.

“He has such a huge potential. It’s up to him to explore that, we’ll support him, all the coaches, the team will also help him.

“But finally the player has to prove it.”