Harry Maguire may have been overtaken as the world’s most expensive defender

This summer transfer window is in full flow with teams across Europe adding to their respective squads for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United have been active in the market with the imminent signing of Rasmus Hojlund set to follow Masoun Mount and Andre Onana through the doors at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire’s future has been subject to speculation having lost his place in Erik ten Hag’s first team last season.

Maguire may also be set to lose his tag of the world’s most expensive defender in the coming days with Manchester City on the verge of signing highly rated Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig.

However, there seems to be some confusion on the definitive fee that City have agreed with the Germans which could put Gvardiol top of the most costly defenders list.

Sky Sports report that the Croatians’ move to Manchester will cost City £77.6 million, which is slightly lower than the £80 million United forked out for Maguire in 2019.

On the other hand, leading football journalist Tancredi Palmeri has reported a fee of €90 million, which would eclipse Maguire’s reported €87 million deal.

The exchange rate may be playing a part in the discrepancy in figures, but Guardiola will be hoping his new man can have much more of a positive impact on his side than Maguire ultimately has at United.

City were famously beaten to the signing of Maguire by United four years ago, with Guardiola’s hierarchy unwilling to pay the eye-watering fee for the England man.

Maguire has since endured a turbulent time on the red side of Manchester and his future at United is currently hanging by a thread.

City’s new signing may actually have done Maguire a favour with the tag of the being the world’s most expensive defender weighing heavy on the former Leicester man.

West Ham recently had a £20 million bid for the 30-year-old rebuffed by United with Maguire reportedly happy to fight for his place at the club.

However, after losing the captaincy to Bruno Fernandes this summer and looking very much like a fifth choice centre-back, Maguire’s immediate future looks rather bleak.

It’s unclear whether West Ham are going to up their offer for the defender, who will need game time to be ready for the European Championships with England next summer.