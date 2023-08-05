“I’m ready to make this step up”: Rasmus Hojlund speaks up after sealing Man United move



Rasmus Hojlund has insisted that he’s ready to take the next step of his career and develop further at Manchester United.

Hojlund spoke to club media after he sealed a sensational transfer to United from Atalanta once an agreement was reached between the two clubs.

The goalscorer was officially unveiled at Old Trafford just before United’s friendly game against RC Lens.

Hojlund expressed his delight at becoming the latest arrival at the club following the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

The Dane said, “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player. I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.”

“It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players. Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development.”

He added, “I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support, I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”

United football director John Murtough explained that they were drawn to Hojlund’s exceptional talent and incredible technical and physical attributes.

According to Murtough, the goalscorer ranks highly amongst all players in his age group.

The United chief further declared his hope that Hojlund will become even better under Ten Hag’s stewardship and coaching.

Murtough noted that in this transfer window, the club made a decision to move quickly and secure the manager’s targets so as to have the recruits available in time for the new season.

United fans will however have to wait for Hojlund to make his debut. The player is reportedly set to be out for a few weeks as he recovers from a small injury sustained while at Atalanta.

