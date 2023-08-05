Jean-Clair Todibo gives the green light for a move to Manchester United



When the summer transfer window had opened, Manchester United were incessantly linked with a new centre-back due to the uncertainty surrounding Harry Maguire’s future.

Two months later, the England international still remains at United, stuck at a career crossroads as he wants regular game time while also wanting to stay at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s arrival has seen him drop down the pecking order and is currently fifth-choice and if pre-season is anything to go by, his prospects are not going to improve dramatically.

Todibo okays United move

United have so far missed out on Kim Min-jae and Axel Disasi but if Maguire does end up leaving between now and the end of the window, United could target OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

As per Catalan outlet El Nacional, the 23-year-old has given the green light to United to proceed with a potential deal which could cost around €30 million.

“Manchester United has the OK of the player and he leaves Mateu Alemany after Alemany was able to recover a footballer at a bargain price.

“Erik ten Hag has requested the arrival of the footballer born in French Guiana to replace Harry Maguire in the Red Devil rearguard.”

The Peoples Person had mentioned in the past that the former Barcelona star was among the centre-back targets United were monitoring in case they needed to bring in a new defender.

Todibo has improved since his Barca days

Todibo has really improved his prospects since his move to Ligue 1 after struggling in Barcelona where he failed to capture a starting berth and was sent out on loan multiple times.

The 23-year-old had made 46 appearances across all competitions and together with centre-back partner Dante, the duo had helped Nice concede the second-least amount of goals in the league this season.

His performances saw him catch the attention of France manager Didier Deschamps who recently called him up for the senior team for the first time in his career.

Keeping in mind Raphael Varane’s poor injury record and Maguire’s uncertain future, a move for Todibo makes sense but the budget will eventually decide whether a move is possible or not.