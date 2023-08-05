Manchester United set Scott McTominay asking price amid West Ham interest

Manchester United are looking to raise funds in order to carrying on strengthening Erik ten Hag’s squad, and Scott McTominay looks likely to be among the departures.

The midfielder is one of the most saleable assets in the squad who is not considered among its key players and could fetch a high price.

His Premier League experience and homegrown status contribute to high value, with Newcastle United and West Ham both keen on a move.

The latter, in particular, are sure to make an approach, having failed to sign a single player so far this summer. David Moyes is also a known admirer.

As reported by The Peoples Person, West Ham are currently plotting their advance, and want both Scott McTominay and his teammate Harry Maguire.

And now Football Insider claims that Man United have set their price for McTominay.

The Red Devils are thought to want around £40m for their academy graduate – a price West Ham are hesitant to pay.

But Football Insider also claims that United do have some wiggle room over their demands and are willing to negotiate.

The need to raise funds in order to continue their summer shopping will no doubt be a factor in that pliability.

Erik ten Hag is keen to add Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat to his squad and will need around £25m to sign him.

There may well be other signings in the pipeline after that one too, meaning United will be looking to extract the best fees they can.

But with the new season around the corner and Ten Hag preferring to get signings in the door sooner rather than later, flexibility may well be the order of the day.