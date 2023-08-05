Manchester United’s Eric Bailly drawing interest from Saudi Arabia

Manchester United’s summer window has brought them Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund, but Erik ten Hag sees more work to be done.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is the current top target, but United must offload players in order to make their move.

Eric Bailly is up next on the chopping block, with the Ivorian having been cast out of the squad.

Bailly signed for United in 2016 for £30m and has failed to live up to expectations over the course of his seven years at the club.

He spent last season out on loan at Olympique Marseille in a bid to revitalise his career. It would be fair to say that it did not go to plan.

A combination of suspensions, injuries, and poor form meant that the Ligue 1 side were never going to make the deal permanent.

Upon his return, Ten Hag made it clear that Bailly had no future at the club, allowing the player to seek a transfer away.

Given the season gone by, it appeared that he would have some difficulty in finding suitors but he has finally been offered an escape route.

According to The Daily Mail, two clubs from Saudi Arabia have made bids for Bailly, offering him a lucrative way out of Old Trafford and a change to reignite his career in a completely new environment.

At 29 years of age, there is plenty of time to do so, although that will largely depend upon whether or not he is able to stay injury-free ass he enters the twilight of his career.

As for Man United, Bailly is not expected to fetch a high price, but getting his £100,000-a-week off the books will be a big help to the finances, and a few million euros will help towards signings other targets, such as Amrabat.

Ten Hag will be hoping that as much business as possible gets done in time for Manchester United’s season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the 14th of August.