

Manchester United’s decision on Mason Greenwood’s future might be coming soon but he might have received a boost in his bid to return to the club if recent reports are to be believed.

The Sun reports that senior players at United “support his return” and believe he has been “left in limbo” after the charges against him were withdrawn.

The readers could be forgiven for taking this report with a pinch of salt, as the source quoted by The Sun is definitive in their declaration that “all the players believe he deserves a second chance”.

The quoted source says that the players are “willing to support” and “protect” him as they think that Greenwood has “grown up a lot” in the last 18 months and “will come back a lot wiser”.

Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, and controlling behaviour last October but the case was withdrawn in February as all charges against him were dropped.

The United academy product is innocent in the eyes of the law as it stands. Still, the damning material available in the public domain makes his return a questionable prospect for many.

He recently became a father and was pictured in training with the then-United player Anthony Elanga as he ramps up his fitness to return to competitive action.

Erik ten Hag has remained tight-lipped on the whole matter in the media as the club conducts its internal probe and investigation.

A decision on his future is reportedly expected before the Premier League season begins with a game against Wolves on August 14.

The club has reportedly been in talks with teams abroad to gauge the prospect of a loan move away from the bright lights of Old Trafford as the first step in his reintegration.

In the absence of any official statement by the club, everything remains a guessing game and in such a delicate matter, a section of the fans is bound to be disappointed, no matter which way the decision goes.

