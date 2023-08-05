

Manchester United welcomed back the supporters at Old Trafford with a comeback 3-1 win against Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

The Ol Trafford faithful were treated to some modern goalkeeping early on and Andre Onana’s pass from outside the penalty area elicited huge cheers from the crowd.

Rashford had United’s first sighter at the goal, firing over from a free-kick in the sixth minute.

United pressed high and urgently, feeding off of a rabid home crowd glad to see their team return to familiar surroundings. However, despite some inroads, the first 10 remained goalless.

Mason Mount then missed an open goal after failing to sort out his feet in the 14th minute in a moment he would like to forget as soon as possible. The ball was worked out from the back beautifully by United and the play was switched to Garnacho, who squared it inside to Mount who fluffed his lines completely.

Lens looked threatening on the counter but were reduced to potshots or curlers from range.

The Bruno-Mount-Garnacho troika was at it again in the 20th minute as the Portuguese released Garnacho quickly again who found Mount in the middle. His shot was deflected away for a corner as Mount’s wait for his first United goal continued.

United were then stunned at the other end in remarkable fashion. Diogo Dalot gave the ball away cheaply in his own half and Onana was found off his line. Lens’ Sotoca attempted an audacious chip from just inside United’s half to hand Lens a shock lead.

Garnacho was the man again to wake United up from the shock as he drove fearlessly at the heart of Lens’ defence but pulled his shot wide.

The Red Devils kept threatening in bursts for the rest of the half but Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba never really looked in trouble as last seasons’s woes of dominating the game but not the scoreline returned.

The second half was more of the same but this time United were finally rewarded for their attacking endeavours. Antony was in the thick of things this time as he came inside and played a slide rule pass to Rashford, whose shot deflected and went in to level United up in the 46th minute.

The scoreline was turned on its head just five minutes after in a perfect transition move involving all United forwards. Rashford’s pass released Garnacho into space who ran forward and picked out Antony who finished calmly to put United ahead.

The foot was kept on the throat of Lens as United extended their lead to 3-1. Fernandes’ free-kick found Rashford in the box whose header bounced off Casemiro and went in.

Jadon Sancho made his way to the pitch in place of the electric Garnacho in the 67th minute as Ten Hag continued his tactical reformation of the English forward.

The game sputtered as both teams showed attacking intent but no clear-cut chances arrived. That is, before the 76th minute.

A ball over the Lens defense found Rashford running in behind but the ball was taken off his foot at the last moment. United kept the pressure on and barely a minute later, Fernandes’ rasping drive from the edge of the box stung Brice Samba’s hands.

However, Lens came right back. Onana misplaced a pass during the buildup and the ball almost landed in goal before Onana flapped and the ball went behind for a Lens corner which didn’t lead to anything, much to Onana’s respite.

Omari Forson, the young prospect who was subbed off after 38 minutes against Dortmund, came on for Antony in the 80th minute in a sign of trust by the manager.

Rashford was the next to bring Old Trafford off their seats as he went on a slaloming run through the centre full of trickery in the 83rd minute. The anticipation reached fever pitch but the Wythenshawe prodigy’s drive was blocked in the box.

With the clock ticking to a close, Onana treated the fans to the shot-stopping side of his game, expertly pushing away a looping deflected shot with remarkable athleticism as he flew in the air to keep the scoreline 3-1.

A late Casemiro shot almost made the scoreline more comfortable but it missed its target to secure a 3-1 win.

1st half team: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes, Antony, Garnacho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Kovar, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Forson, Sancho

