Mohammed Kudus: Brighton & Hove Albion reach agreement



Brighton have reached an agreement in principle with Ajax for the transfer of reported Manchester United target Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus is a player who has been repeatedly linked to United, what with Erik ten Hag’s propensity to sign players he is familiar with or worked with before.

The United boss managed Kudus at Ajax.

Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that amidst overtures from Brighton and Chelsea, the Red Devils were keeping a close eye on the Ghanaian.

However, the Seagulls have now won the race to sign the 23-year-old.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein explains that Roberto De Zerbi’s side have struck an agreement with Ajax for the United target who is now on track to complete a switch to the Amex Stadium.

Ornstein reports, “Subject to the deal being finalised, the fee is in the region of €40million (£34.5m; $44m). That would make it a club-record purchase — surpassing the price paid for Joao Pedro this summer, which was just under £30million.

“Ghana international Kudus is close to agreeing personal terms with the Premier League club. The move has been driven by Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who views Kudus as a key target.”

As per The Athletic, Kudus rejected a one-year extension to remain at the Johan Cruyff Arena as he was hellbent on an exit this summer with a bevvy of top English clubs chasing his services.

It is easy to see why the likes of Ten Hag and De Zerbi are admirers of Kudus.

The versatile forward scored an impressive 11 goals in 30 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax last term, and managed 18 goals in all competitions.

If United harboured hopes of adding another forward in the form of Kudus to the ranks after completing a deal for Rasmus Hojlund, they will now almost certainly have to look elsewhere.

