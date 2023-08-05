Official: Manchester United announce the signing of Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United have finally announced the signing of Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

It’s now confirmed that the striker has put pen to paper on a five-year deal that will see him stay at Old Trafford until 2028.

There is also an option to extend by an additional year.

The 20 year old was unveiled to the Old Trafford faithful on the pitch in the build up to today’s match against Lens.

Hojlund has been Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer target for the striker position for some time and the United boss has now got his main man.

After weeks of negotiating with Atalanta for the Dane, the Red Devils finally reached an agreement with them.

United will reportedly fork out an initial €70m for the 20-year-old.

If the agreed-upon add-ons are to be achieved, the total package would rise up to an astronomical €85m.

The player travelled to Manchester from Italy on Tuesday to conduct his medicals, which he successfully passed.

Hojlund may be in contention to play a part for United as they face Athletic Bilbao tomorrow in Dublin.

With his addition to the ranks now confirmed, it seems this will be the case.

As seen during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, finishing chances in front of goal remains a huge problem for the team.

In games against Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid especially, Ten Hag’s men were made to pay for not putting the ball into the back of the net.

Indeed, Luke Shaw himself recently came out and conceded that he and his colleagues are desperate for a pure striker – an issue that has now been addressed by Hojlund’s arrival.

