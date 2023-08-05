Man United 3-1 RC Lens: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat RC Lens 3-1 in a friendly at Old Trafford this lunchtime. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7.5 – The goal shows the downside of Onana ball, but the joys were there for all to see as well. Brilliant save at the death.

Diogo Dalot 6 – A really bad pass changed the course of the game. In the battle of the right backs, this could have been a big step back for the Portuguese. Did partially atone with a goalline clearance midway through second half and some good defensive headers, second half could have saved him.

Raphael Varane 6 – Looked a bit short of pace at times and got caught up the pitch. Perhaps all part of getting used to Onana in goal and where and when the back line should be formed.

Lisandro Martinez 6.5 – Some really sloppy passes in the first half. Much better in the second.

Luke Shaw 7.5 – United’s best defender. Solid at the back and offered a threat going forward. A good shot toward the end of the first half deserved better. Played a big part in the third goal.

Casemiro 7.5 – Amazing tackling, but you can’t help but worry that red cards will follow again in the Premier League if he continues to dive in like this. Got a goal, didn’t know much about it.

Mason Mount 7.5 – Some great runs but missed a sitter to put a blot on his first Old Trafford start. Great energy, intelligent runs.

Antony 8 – Poor in first half but came to life in second. Great goal and assist.

Bruno Fernandes 8.5 – United’s best player. What a pass for Garnacho in the first half. Paul Scholes’ observation that he likes to see him play from a bit deeper, here we could see why. Was everywhere and led by example.

Alejandro Garnacho 8 – Exciting, and got a great assist for Antony’s goal.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Looked totally out of place at centre forward in the first half. The second half was different. What a goal, great dummy run for the second and great “assist” for the third. Also an outrageous mazy run toward the end. Great stuff.

Substitutes:

Jadon Sancho 5.5 – Couldn’t quite get up with the pace of the game.

Omari Forson 6 – Didn’t make much impact.