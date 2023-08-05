Rasmus Hojlund set to miss first few weeks of the season with through injury



Manchester United’s new arrival Rasmus Hojlund is set to wait a few more weeks to make his debut for the club.

Hojlund was unveiled by United at Old Trafford just before the pre-season friendly clash against Lens.

The striker joins from Atalanta on an initial €70m fee that could rise to a total package of €85m if all performance-related bonuses are attained.

The 20-year-old signed a five-year deal that will see him contracted to the 20-time English champions until June 2028. There is also an option to extend by a further year.

However, according to The Manchester Evening News, Hojlund will miss the first weeks of the season as he recovers from a small injury.

Samuel Luckhurst reports, “Sources say Hojlund sustained a “small issue” during pre-season training with Atalanta and he is not ready to play.”

“United believe it could take a few weeks for Hojlund to reach match fitness and he will not be rushed in his recovery.”

“Hojlund traveled to London for extensive examinations on Thursday after a concern was flagged during the first part of his medical.”

As per MEN, the Dane is poised to be out of action during the Red Devils’ opening game against Wolves on August 14.

He will also almost certainly not play a part in subsequent fixtures vs Tottenham Hotspurs and Nottingham Forest.

Luckhurst’s information is backed by ESPN’s Rob Dawson who also notes that despite not being available to Ten Hag for selection, Hojlund will still train with his new teammates.

Fee for Hojlund is £64m plus £8m in add-ons. He's currently injured after picking up a "small issue" during pre-season with Atalanta. He's available to train but United saying it might take him a few weeks to be match fit. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) August 5, 2023

Undoubtedly, a big blow for the goalscorer who would have undoubtedly been raring to go and get his United career going as soon as possible.

