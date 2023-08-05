Rasmus Hojlund snapped leaving photoshoot ahead of Man United announcement



Manchester United’s new signing Rasmus Hojlund has been spotted in Manchester ahead of his unveiling today.

The Red Devils have snapped up the young striker in a €70 million deal after weeks of tough negotiating with Atalanta.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported the Dane has signed a five-year contract at United, but the club have not yet confirmed the deal.

It is believed the unveiling will take place on the Old Trafford pitch today before the season curtain-raising friendly against RC Lens.

But not ones to keep a secret, The Mail have caught the 20 year old leaving a photoshoot in Manchester as he starts to fulfil his commercial obligations for the club.

“The finishing touches on the high-profile switch, United’s third of the summer, appear to have been completed after the photo shoot was held,” the outlet reports.

“Indeed, the ace was spotted leaving a building in the city, seemingly via the back door, before jumping into a blacked-out people carrier and being ferried away.

“Hojlund was also accompanied by his girlfriend, Laura Rhod Sondergaard, who has often been spotted cheering on her partner in person at games.”

It seems highly unlikely that Hojlund will take part in today’s action.

However, with the Premier League opener against Wolves just over a week away, it would certainly be advantageous if he were to get some minutes under his belt.

He has missed Atalanta’s pre-season fixtures as the clubs completed negotiations.

As such, he might see some action in tomorrow’s friendly against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin.