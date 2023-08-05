Real Betis readying offer for Manchester United starlet Alvaro Fernandez

Manchester United have had a fairly patchy record when it comes to sending their young players out on loan, but Alvaro Fernandez’s move to Preston North End last term was undoubtedly a success.

The Spaniard impressed so much that he now has suitors lined up all around Europe, keen to help continue his development.

As reported by The Peoples Person yesterday, newly-promoted Burnley are looking to draft him in to help them maintain their new status.

And now reports in Spain indicate that Real Betis want the 20-year-old to help them solve their crisis at left back.

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has a wealth of experience in building successful teams that tend to rely on wingbacks for width.

That could suit Fernandez – a naturally attack-minded footballer – down to a tee, as being given the freedom to regularly overlap would allow him to showcase his talents.

A Betis loan would have the added benefit of affording Fernandez with European experience, as their sixth-place finish last term won them a spot in the Europa League.

There would be plenty to like about a loan to Betis for Fernandez, but the key question would be gametime.

Currently, Real Betis have Abner Vinicius on the books at left back but he is likely to leave the club on loan having failed to convince last season.

They do have plans to recruit another player on a permanent basis in the position, however, and one would assume that any player they do sign will automatically go in as first choice.

With plenty of games to play across multiple competitions, however, if an offer does arrive from Real Betis, it would be well worth considering for both Manchester United and Alvaro Fernandez.

First and foremost, all parties must consider what is best for the player’s development.