

This morning’s reports from Italy claim that Sofyan Amrabat’s transfer to Manchester United will happen very quickly as soon as the Red Devils light the blue touchpaper.

Fiorentina are only asking €25 million for the Moroccan, who lit up the World Cup with his passing from midfield.

United have reportedly agreed personal terms and Amrabat is keen to join, having rejected two offers from Saudi clubs.

However, it has been widely reported that player sales are required at Old Trafford before the green light is given by the powers-that-be to bid on the midfielder.

Speculation was fuelled when Amrabat was left out of la Viola’s travelling squad for their pre-season tour yesterday, although the club has suggested this was due to an injury.

Gazzetta dello Sport (today’s paper edition, p16) writes that “The official reason was… injuries to the foot of the midfielder. Minor problems, but evidently enough not to play today or tomorrow.”

However, the outlet concedes that “it seems difficult to think of a different future than a transfer.

“But that must satisfy the Viola. The decisive acceleration could happen at any moment.”

The Italian press seems unaware of the interest in the player from Bayern Munich that was reported yesterday by Florian Plettenberg.

United’s insistence on selling first in some ways seems to be shooting themselves in the foot.

There is no technical reason why one has to precede the other, as long as a sale is made before the end of the financial year and Financial Fair Play rules are followed.

With Amrabat an open secret, his arrival will not weaken United’s hand in any negotiations with clubs interested in buying one of their stars.

Moreover, time that could have been spent integrating the 26 year old into the United squad ahead of the new season is being frittered away.

The delay also does risk the deal being hijacked by another club, if not Bayern then potentially someone else.

So far, it seems, United have got away with it, but the clock is ticking.

