Tottenham Hotspur join Mehdi Taremi race, prepare €24 million bid



Manchester United’s striker signing of the window is done, but with Rasmus Hojlund’s inexperience, they might fancy securing another name in addition to the Dane.

One name linked to the club for the same, Mehdi Taremi, could soon be off the market if reports are to be believed.

Italian transfer insider Gianluca di Marzio reports that Spurs have prepared an offer of €24 million for the FC Porto striker.

However, a deal is far from done, as the Portuguese club isn’t budging from their asking price of €30 million at the very least.

The fee could be considered high by Tottenham, as Taremi is 31 years old and his contract expires next year.

The Iranian striker caught the attention of elite clubs after prolific performances last season.

He scored 31 goals and notched 14 assists in 51 games across all competitions as defences in Portugal as well as the UEFA Champions League failed to cope with his finishing.

United have been credited with a long-standing interest in him. However, the club was not alone in the race. Many clubs, from Arsenal, to AC Milan, have registered their interest in Taremi.

Consequently, the potential of a bidding war has spiked Porto’s asking price for their prized asset.

The People’s Person reported earlier that Taremi himself preferred joining another club instead of Manchester United. Now that Hojlund has been secured for a marquee fee, his prospects of arriving at Old Trafford may dim further.

His agent recently sent the United fans into a frenzy with a cheeky transfer hint as he posted an Instagram story while he was at Old Trafford.

However, nothing has come of it since then as United have moved their priority to securing Sofyan Amrabat after concluding some outgoings.

Spurs might be on the verge of losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich so their desperation for reinforcements in the attacking areas might mean United miss out on Taremi.

Erik ten Hag will have to look towards other targets if he believes Hojlund needs help.

