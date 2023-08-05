West Ham United’s transfer plans revealed as Man United look to offload Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay



The record £105 million earned from the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal is burning a hole in West Ham United’s pocket.

Rice completed the switch from East to North London a couple of weeks ago in a deal that made him the most expensive English player ever.

Rumours have abounded since then about incomings at the London Stadium, with Man United’s Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay both in the mix.

The Hammers reportedly had a £20 million bid for Maguire quickly rejected by the Red Devils, with Maguire allegedly “insulted” by the figure put forward.

The London club could be back, though, as The Athletic have revealed that they are looking to strengthen in several positions.

The outlet says that their “desperate search for new signings has led the club to advertise for seven squad positions on the website TransferRoom … an online marketplace where 650 clubs from across the globe can buy, sell and advertise players.”

Home-grown players have been prioritised, further boosting Maguire and McTominay’s chances of pursuit.

The positions the Hammers are trying to fill are left back, centre back, defensive midfielder, central midfielder, striker, winger and No 10.

Maguire fits the centre back brief whereas McTominay could fill both the defensive midfielder and central midfielder roles.

However, news yesterday was broken by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano that the Hammers have agreed personal terms with Ajax star Édson Álvarez.

EXCL: West Ham have now reached an agreement on personal terms with Ajax midfielder Édson Álvarez. 🚨⚒️🇲🇽 #WHUFC Up to West Ham to discuss the deal with Ajax as negotiations will follow over the weekend. Deal depends on clubs, Édson said yes. pic.twitter.com/gGZGHCkRoT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2023

Álvarez can play in both positions, although his main role is in defensive midfield.

The figure being bandied about is £35 million, considerably less than United’s reported asking price of £50 million for Maguire and £45 million for McTominay.

United are adamant that they will only let either player go if a significant offer arrives, although they cannot in all seriousness expect either asking price to be met.

A double deal is still on the cards with David Moyes a fan of both players, but if £35 million is spent on Alvarez, the Scotsman will only have £70 million left to fill all six other positions being advertised. United will therefore certainly have to lower their expectations if they want a slice of the pie.