Alejandro Garnacho will prove crucial to the opening of the season



Alejandro Garnacho may be set to play a pivotal role in the beginning of Manchester United’s campaign this season, after the winger impressed in the pre-season friendly against RC Lens.

The Argentinian produced an electric performance at Old Tafford having been handed the starting berth on the left-wing by Erik ten Hag, ahead of Jadon Sancho.

Garnacho was a constant threat, tormenting the RC Lens wingback (Przemysław Frankowski) with a potent combination of trickery and directness. A quick break, which saw the winger cut through the French side at blistering pace, resulted in an assist for Antony, drawing United level.

Yet Garnacho could easily have had even more assists if his fellow attackers were as clinical as their provider was skilful.

Garnacho's game by numbers vs. RC Lens 16 passes completed

4 shots

2 chances created

2 dribbles

1 big chance created

1 assist Such a composed 🅰️. pic.twitter.com/wl61rrt2kh — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 5, 2023

Amidst the news Rasmus Højlund is set to miss the first few weeks of the season with a minor injury, Ten Hag will be contemplating the best method to adapt his attacking unit.

Furthermore, United have already planned to rotate the centre-forward position this season, prior to this setback; an idea designed to ease Højlund into life in English football.

Keen to not overwhelm the relatively inexperienced Dane, nor subject him to the pressure of being the main man at Old Trafford from day one, the coaching staff plan to utilise Marcus Rashford through the middle or Jadon Sancho as a false-nine at times this season.

In these instances where Rashford starts up front, a vacancy on the left-hand side opens up, which Garnacho appears the first choice candidate to fill.

The strength of the line up United started the game with yesterday suggests it will be a template for the one Ten Hag will deploy in eight days’ time, as his side begin their Premier League campaign against Wolves.

The fact Garnacho started the game ahead of Sancho, whom replaced the Argentinian late in the second half, indicates which player the Dutchman is leaning towards to deputise for Rashford. Garnacho’s excellent performance will have only swayed his manager further in his direction.

United’s starlet may, therefore, form an integral part of the team over the next few weeks, with United set to play Wolves, Spurs, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal prior to the international break in September.

Yet, with the type of performance Garnacho appears capable of providing, he may become an integral part of the team full stop, regardless of who he is keeping out of the starting eleven. It would be near impossible for a manager to drop a player who produced the level the Argentinian did yesterday.

If Garnacho is able to reproduce this display over the next few weeks, Frankowskiwill will likely be able to start a support group with his fellow Premier League compatriots for ‘Fullbacks Affected by Alejandritis.’

