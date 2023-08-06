AS Roma express “strong interest” in Scott McTominay with West Ham United also keen



AS Roma have stepped up their efforts to sign Manchester United’s Scott McTominay “in recent hours”, according to a new report.

The Scotsman has fallen down in the pecking order at United since Erik ten Hag took over as manager last summer and is now a fringe player.

And while an academy graduate who is United through-and-through, his desire to play football means that the player is reportedly open to a transfer if the right deal comes along.

The Peoples Person has been covering reports stating that both West Ham United and AS Roma are interested in signing the 26 year old.

Perhaps not coincidentally, both clubs are owned by former United managers, Roma by José Mourinho, for whom McTominay made his club debut, and David Moyes.

For their part, United have said that they are not keen to sell the Scottish international and that it would take a sizeable bid to change their mind. A figure of £45 million has been mooted.

But Caughtoffside now reports that their sources “have revealed that Scott McTominay is … on [West Ham’s] shortlist.”

The outlet adds: “that said, Roma could mount a move for the Scot shortly in light of their strong interest expressed in recent hours on Sunday 6th August.

“Jose Mourinho’s men could be encouraged to enter into negotiations following an approach from Rennes for Nemanja Matic, and McTominay is being explored as a possible replacement.”

A chance to reunite with Mourinho and experience football in another top country could appeal to McTominay, as could being a potentially big fish in a small pond at the London Stadium.

However, whilst the Hammers are flush with cash after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for a British record £105 million, Roma certainly do not have money to burn and might even be hoping for a loan deal.

Whether that would interest United is unclear.

Newcastle United and Everton have also been credited with an interest in the Scot.