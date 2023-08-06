Athletic Bilbao decimated by injuries ahead of Man United clash



Athletic Bilbao are treating today’s preseason warm up against Manchester United as “more than a friendly”.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde said “This is a strong game against a very high-level opponent. What we hope is to compete at our best level, to be able to stand up to them and, of course, win. It’s what we want.

“It is good for us to measure ourselves against a rival of that calibre, more than anything because of the start to la Liga that we have.”

According to Mundo Deportivo, “There are certain doubts about what Valverde’s starting line-up may be in this last friendly. The presence of Unai Simón between the sticks is taken for granted.

“From then on, not everything is so clear.”

Athletic have a number of injury problems, including winger Oscar de Marcos and Yeray, Berenguer, Dani García and Yuri.

Morcillo and Nico Serrano have also been left out of the squad amidst rumours of transfers.

Former United man Ander Herrera is also struggling for fitness and is unlikely to start the game.

On the plus side for United’s opponents, new signing Javier Marton could feature, a lethal centre forward signed from Real Sociedad. He is unlikely to start, however.

Brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams are also both fit and raring to go with the elder of the two expected to lead the line against the Red Devils.

The Basque side’s full travelling squad is: Unai Simón, Agirrezabala, Vivian, Paredes, Vesga, Sancet, Iñaki Williams, Muniain, Nico Williams, Guruzeta, Lekue, De Marcos, Ruiz de Galarreta, Villalibre, Herrera, Raúl García, Nolaskoain, Imanol, Adu Ares, Prados, Unai Gomez and Marton.

Kick off in Dublin is at 4pm BST.